Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,713 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $126.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $132.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

