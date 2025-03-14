Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 120,346 RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.
Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of RMMZ stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.