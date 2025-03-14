Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.24% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $646,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $94.50 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.58 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $910.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.