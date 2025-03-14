Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,674 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.