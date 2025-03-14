Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $86.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

