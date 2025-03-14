Impact Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Chemed by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Chemed by 2,057.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.
Chemed Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Chemed stock opened at $590.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.44. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $512.12 and a 12-month high of $654.62.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
