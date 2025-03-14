Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $407,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $26.09 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

