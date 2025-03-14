Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $353,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $522.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $511.97 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

