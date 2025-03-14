Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 642 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,786 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,575,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,788,000 after acquiring an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $619,600,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.68.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $539.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $249.58 and a 12 month high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

