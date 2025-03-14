ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPA opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.09. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 73.74% and a negative net margin of 114.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:IPA Free Report ) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,451 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 5.41% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

