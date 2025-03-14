ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IPA opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.09. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.71.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 73.74% and a negative net margin of 114.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
