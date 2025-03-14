Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CFO Michael M. Larsen Sells 41,472 Shares

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $250.26 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

