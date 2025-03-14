IDOX (LON:IDOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.17) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.05) price target on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
IDOX Stock Performance
IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. IDOX had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect that IDOX will post 2.7173913 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDOX Company Profile
IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.
