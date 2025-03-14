IDOX (LON:IDOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.17) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.05) price target on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

IDOX Stock Performance

IDOX opened at GBX 57.68 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.98. IDOX has a 1-year low of GBX 53.31 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 69 ($0.89). The company has a market cap of £263.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38.

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. IDOX had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect that IDOX will post 2.7173913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

