IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 600 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

IBIT opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

