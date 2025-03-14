Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Increased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,688 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $79,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $195.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.61. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $294.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on HII

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.