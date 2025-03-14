HUNT Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $50.53 million and $14.97 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84,823.63 or 1.00024571 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,675.14 or 0.98670254 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

