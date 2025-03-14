Hughes Financial Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,585,000. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF comprises 4.4% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hughes Financial Services LLC owned about 31.59% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000.

NYSEARCA:FITE opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $72.79.

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

