Hughes Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at $100,331,082.31. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,391,695 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

PNC stock opened at $168.63 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.