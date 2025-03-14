Hughes Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,304 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.29 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.