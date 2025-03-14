Hughes Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,341 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $120.24 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

