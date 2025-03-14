HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $590.67, but opened at $625.00. HubSpot shares last traded at $615.60, with a volume of 133,205 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,652.27, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $727.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in HubSpot by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,682,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

