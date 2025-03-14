HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 131,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in HubSpot by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $598.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $727.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.63. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,652.27, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,819,745.70. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

