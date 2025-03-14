Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. cut its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. owned 0.12% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 290,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,709 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 1.1 %

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.06 million, a P/E ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $23.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

Insider Activity at Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Michael Balkin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

