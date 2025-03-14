Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $206.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

