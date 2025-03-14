HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 470648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.56.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

