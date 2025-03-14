Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 5,528 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $96.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.32. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at $333,520.18. This represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.