Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,586 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 6,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 237,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 233,679 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Integras Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $312.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,590.94. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.04.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

