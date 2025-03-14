Hilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,282,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after buying an additional 136,501 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,648,000 after buying an additional 122,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,380,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,871,000 after acquiring an additional 88,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock opened at $372.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.95 and a 200 day moving average of $449.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

