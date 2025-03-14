Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average of $137.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

