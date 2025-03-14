Hilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10,733.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,736 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $29,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,452 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,202,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after buying an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.