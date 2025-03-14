Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,930 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OWL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $18.42 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

