Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in nVent Electric by 57.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

nVent Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

