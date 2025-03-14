Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $111.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Read Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.