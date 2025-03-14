Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Pool by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

Pool Stock Down 3.8 %

POOL stock opened at $320.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.48 and a 200 day moving average of $355.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $420.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.