HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 621 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $41,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,357.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD stock opened at $1,201.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,295.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,319.52. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,142.91 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

