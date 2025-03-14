HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 23,613 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,613 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $38,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,212,000 after buying an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

