HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 18,951 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,951 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

