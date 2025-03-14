HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $58,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $125.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average is $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

