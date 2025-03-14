HighTower Advisors LLC Has $53.22 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Church & Dwight worth $53,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,549. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

