HighTower Advisors LLC Has $47.84 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $47,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $121.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

