HighTower Advisors LLC Has $42.15 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $42,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $108.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.48. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $97.82 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

