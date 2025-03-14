HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,708 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $61,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 706,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,972,667. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

