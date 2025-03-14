HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 19,074 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $44,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

