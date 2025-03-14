Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

