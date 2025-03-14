Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) EVP Sells $15,587.46 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) EVP Susan Svensson Just sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $15,587.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,831.02. This represents a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $20,093,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $2,181,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 170,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

