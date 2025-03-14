Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.
