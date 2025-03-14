Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 545,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 384,530 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $9.20.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.
Heartland Express Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $737.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 159.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 78,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 175.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
