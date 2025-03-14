HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 5,429 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,498,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,703,000 after acquiring an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 265,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,999,000 after acquiring an additional 72,181 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,433.86. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

SouthState Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SSB opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $114.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

