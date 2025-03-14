HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in PPL by 30.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 67,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 139.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 90.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

Insider Activity

In other PPL news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $213,510.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,513.60. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $52,627.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,186.40. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $386,515 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.