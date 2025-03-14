HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average is $99.53.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.