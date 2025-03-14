HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,202,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.53.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $181,706.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,811.50. This represents a 45.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilbur Mok sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.88, for a total transaction of $410,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,604.84. The trade was a 28.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

APD stock opened at $292.53 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.53 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.38 and its 200 day moving average is $307.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

